NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several cars slammed into scaffolding on 42nd Street, even though no one was behind the wheel and their engines were off.

It might sound impossible, but there’s a twist. As CBS2’s Reena Roy reports, the cars were being hauled by a truck when the driver apparently lost control.

The truck carrying three cars somehow crashed into a yellow cab and the scaffolding, tearing part of it down near Third Avenue.

Witnesses said it happened in what seemed like a split second. They heard a loud boom, then the two drivers screaming in panic.

“I was actually in the bathroom and I came running out, and I heard a crash and then I looked out and I saw the roof falling down on the car,” witness Susan Carlton said.

“I was sitting there having a cigarette. Suddenly, a big boom and looked over and it just piece by piece started to fall apart,” said witness Wesley Clark. “He was like, ‘Oh my god, oh my god,’ because he thought his vehicle was damaged.”

The fire chief on scene told Roy a person walking on the sidewalk was hurt and taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries. Another person was evaluated but refused medical attention.

It happened around 5:15 p.m., and 42nd Street has been closed between Second and Third avenues since while the NYPD and FDNY investigate.

The Department of Buildings is checking the structure of the scaffolding. Crews will also be cleaning up the debris overnight.

Officials hope to have the area back up and running by Saturday morning.