NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Saturday released jarring surveillance video they say shows a woman narrowly escaping a would-be rapist in Queens early Friday.

The footage shows the alleged attacker approaching the woman from behind as she tried to get into her apartment building near the corner of 55th Street and Queens Boulevard in Woodside around 4 a.m.

Investigators say the man violently grabbed her arms and tried to pull her towards him. The woman was able to break free and runaway uninjured.

Police describe the suspect as an approximately 5’7″, 150 pound white male who was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt, white pants, a white t-shirt, and black shoes.

