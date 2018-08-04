Comments
GLEN HEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A gas station employee shot and killed his coworker Saturday morning in Nassau County, police say.
Police said two men got into a workplace argument and one fatally shot the other.
It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the CITGO gas station on Glen Head Road in Glen Head.
“This is not a random act. The community is deemed safe,” Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.
A person of interest is being questioned by investigators.
