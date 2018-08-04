37%SEE IT THIS WEEKEND: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, Nassau County

GLEN HEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A gas station employee shot and killed his coworker Saturday morning in Nassau County, police say.

Police said two men got into a workplace argument and one fatally shot the other.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. at the CITGO gas station on Glen Head Road in Glen Head.

“This is not a random act. The community is deemed safe,” Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said.

A person of interest is being questioned by investigators.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

