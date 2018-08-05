NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A baby boy died Sunday after police say he was pulled from the East River near Manhattan’s South Street Seaport.

Authorities say the eight-month-old child was spotted floating in the river near 89 South St. just after 2 p.m.

First responders pulled the boy from the water’s edge and rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the boy was in the water, but police say no parent or guardian was present when he was spotted in the water.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.