37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMFamily Guy
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    6:30 PMThe King of Queens
    7:00 PM2 Broke Girls
    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 2 News at 6:30 PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:East River, Hazel Sanchez, Local TV, South Street Seaport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A baby boy died Sunday after police say he was pulled from the East River near Manhattan’s South Street Seaport.

Authorities say the eight-month-old child was spotted floating in the river near 89 South St. just after 2 p.m.

First responders pulled the boy from the water’s edge and rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian/Lower Manhattan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the boy was in the water, but police say no parent or guardian was present when he was spotted in the water.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s