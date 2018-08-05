NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Cindy Hsu and Vanessa Murdock introduce Rhett and Scarlett, a pair of Maltese dogs looking for forever homes.

Rhett is a 12-year-old Maltese that is wee wee pad trained, but also enjoys going out for walks. Rhett is outgoing and playful.

Scarlett is an 11-year-old Maltese that is also wee wee pad trained. Scarlett is very very sweet and loves to be held.

Both dogs do not shed and like other small dogs. If possible, we would love to have them adopted together.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.