FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man showing off his handgun accidentally shot himself and his friend.

NorthJersey.com reports that the 40-year-old Fair Lawn gun owner was displaying a .380 semi-automatic handgun to a 49-year-old Paterson man Saturday night.

Sgt. Brian Metzler of the Fair Lawn police department says the gun discharged one round, striking the gun owner in his left hand and his friend in the right hip.

A female friend transported both men to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. An off-duty Paterson officer working security alerted Fair Lawn police about the shooting.

Police haven’t released the men’s names and haven’t said whether the gun owner was licensed to have the weapon, which was recovered at the scene.

