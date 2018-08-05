NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Residents in Queens are on edge after police say a man followed a woman and exposed himself to her on a street late night earlier this week.

The NYPD just released video of a suspect and canvassed a Richmond Hill neighborhood trying to gather any surveillance video from home security cameras to get a sense of what happened at 108th Street and 85th Avenue.

The incident happened July 31 around 11:30 p.m., reports CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Police said a man pulled up into the intersection, parked his car, got out and began exposing himself while following a 26-year-old woman as she walked home.

In the video, the man is seen walking along the sidewalk. Police say he is touching himself inappropriately.

At one point, police say the man waves at a woman who is offscreen. The video then shows him getting back into his car.

Police say the vehicle is a light-colored sedan. Surveillance video did not show a tag number.