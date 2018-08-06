NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers scrambled for cover Monday night after the facade of a building in Manhattan partially collapsed.

Officials say nobody was hurt when bricks rained down from the building on Eighth Avenue near 17th Street in Chelsea shortly after 6 p.m.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene to divert pedestrians from the cleanup.

The Department of Building was also on hand to determine the cause of the collapse, and the structural integrity of the building going forward.