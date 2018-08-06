37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Chelsea, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New Yorkers scrambled for cover Monday night after the facade of a building in Manhattan partially collapsed.

Officials say nobody was hurt when bricks rained down from the building on Eighth Avenue near 17th Street in Chelsea shortly after 6 p.m.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene to divert pedestrians from the cleanup.

The Department of Building was also on hand to determine the cause of the collapse, and the structural integrity of the building going forward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s