BROOKLYN (CBSNewYork) – Police had to escort nail salon workers out of the salon and to safety this afternoon because a large group of people gathered outside the business calling for it to be shut down.

The salon at Nostrand Avenue eventually closed for the day with workers being protected by the NYPD, reports CBS2’s Alice Gainer.

Police say on Friday night a dispute over an eyebrow service escalated.

New surveillance video provided by the Chinese American Nail Association shows things getting heated….then it turned physical.

Police say customer Christina Thomas, there with her grandmother, hit an employee. Police say the employee then struck the customer with a broom.

Thomas and employee Huiyue Zheng were arrested.

The Chinese American Nail Association says an employee told them Thomas said they weren’t going to pay for any of the other services either.

“She had practically all her eyebrow off,” said Thomas’ mother. “He said ‘I’ll fix it’ she said you can’t fix it. He called police.”

Both were released on their own recognizance.

CBS2 tried reaching out to the nail salon owner, it’s unclear when the salon will re-open.