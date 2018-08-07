37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Elise Finch, Local TV

By Bree Guy & Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologists/Weather Producers

The heat is just not giving up!

We are projected to hit our second official heat wave of the summer by this afternoon. Temps started out in the upper 70s and will just keep on rising until we hit the 90s again today. The heat advisory is still in effect until 8 pm. It will feel like 95+ so make sure you are taking care of yourself by staying cool and hydrated! Humidity is also still hanging around, so it’s going to be a very sticky heat.

nu tu alert heat advisory 1 8/7 Tuesday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines

CBS2

There is a chance for a pop-up shower/thunderstorm this afternoon into the evening but the best chance for storms will be Wednesday.

nu tu tomorrows highs 8/7 Tuesday Morning CBS2 Weather Headlines

CBS2

So along with sunglasses and sunscreen, it may be a good idea to keep the umbrella handy too.

Stay cool!

