NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New York City child care worker has been charged with assault in an alleged attack on a 6-year-old child.

The worker, 55-year-old Jacques Edwards, was on duty Monday at an ACS facility on First Avenue in Manhattan. The incident may have involved the worker allegedly pushing the child, CBS2 reported.

jacquesedwards ACS Worker Charged In Alleged Child Assault

Jacques Edwards (credit: DOCCS)

The agency said they took immediate action to remove him from duty and alerted law enforcement. They say the child’s injuries weren’t serious.

CBS2 has learned that Edwards was arrested in 1981 on a second-degree murder charge. He was released in 2010. ACS says he wouldn’t be able to be hired today due to new policies.

He’s now being held on $15,000 bail.

