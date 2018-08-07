NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who they say is wanted for spray painting anti-Chinese graffiti in Brooklyn.

Police said the new video shows the man with a can of spray paint in hand making his way around Bensonhurst, using a stencil to create the graffiti.

Police said it was spray painted by the suspect around 2:30 a.m. Saturday along 86th Street and nearby blocks, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The man allegedly leaving his mark on multiple storefronts, pillars and fences with at least seven of the spray painted messages on or near Chinese-run businesses.

On Monday, community leaders rallied in a stand against intolerance.

“Someone took their time to shape their racist thought,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. “This is a premeditated action.”

“We will always stand up against hate in Bensonhurst,” Councilman Mark Treyger said.

They’re now how the new images of the suspect will lead police to the suspect.

The NYPD Hate Crime Tax Force Unit is investigating. In addition, Adams is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.