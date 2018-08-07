NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Community members are calling for a Brooklyn nail salon to close its doors for good after a brawl there Friday was caught on video.

The incident at the Happy Red Apple Nail Salon happened Friday but the release of the video led to protests outside the salon on Monday.

“You couldn’t pay me to come back here,” said resident Crystal Harper.

Police said the fight broke out Friday night after customer Christina Thomas complained about her eyebrow service and refused to pay $5 for it. Her mother spoke out.

“She had practically all her eyebrow gone. She went to the owner, she addressed the owner, says, ‘Michael look at my eyebrows.’ He said, ‘I’ll fix it for you.’ She said, ‘You can’t fix it, call the cops,'” she said.

Surveillance video released by the Chinese American Nail Association shows the verbal argument escalating into a physical fight.

Police say Thomas hit an employee, who then in turn struck the customer with a broom. Both Thomas and the employee, Huiyue Zheng, were arrested.

According to the nail association, an employee told them Thomas refused to pay for any of the other services she received, telling CBS2 that altercation could have easily been avoided.

“That happens a lot, they’re not supposed to fight like that, for both sides that is totally wrong,” a representative from the association said.

The salon, which was open for business Monday, eventually closed early with police escorting workers to a waiting van.

“They viciously attacked the grandmother and the granddaughter, beat them with sticks as if they were animals and threw acetone on them,” said community activist Anthony Beckford. “We’re here to demand justice.”

It’s unclear when the salon will reopen and so far, no additional arrests have been made.