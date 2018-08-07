37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Dennis & Judi, Dennis Malloy, Gurbir Grewal, Judi Franco, Local TV, New Jersey, Radio, Radio Show, Sikh attorney general, turban, WKXW-FM

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – The hosts of a popular New Jersey radio show suspended for calling the nation’s first Sikh attorney general “turban man” are back on the air.

WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco returned to the air Monday after a 10-day suspension.

Franco called it an “emotional whirlwind” of a week and said she looks forward to moving on.

Malloy and Franco earlier issued an apology to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Sikh and Asian communities:

“We offer our sincerest apologies to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal as well as the Sikh and Asian communities for a series of insensitive comments we made on our show. For 21 years, the Dennis and Judi show has been unscripted and free form. We use humor and sarcasm to make a point and add color to the broadcast; in this instance, we were off the mark. It was a mistake we both deeply regret. We respect all cultures and beliefs and are deeply sorry for the pain caused to the Sikh community, our co-workers and our beloved listeners.”

The station also apologized and suspended them without pay.

The longtime hosts of the “Dennis & Judi” show uttered the slur last month while talking about Grewal’s directive to prosecutors to temporarily suspend marijuana prosecutions.

Grewal, who wears a turban and beard, called on Twitter for an end to “small-minded intolerance.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

