37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Massachusetts

COHASSET, Mass. (CBSNewYork) — A driver says her flip flops are to blame for a bizarre motor vehicle accident in Massachusetts.

Police say the 67-year-old woman lost control of her Honda Pilot in the parking lot of Shaw’s Supermarket in Cohasset, Norfolk County.

Pictures from the scene show the SUV coming to a rest on top of two parked cars.

Nobody was hurt, but those cars suffered significant damage. The woman told police that her flip flop got stuck in the pedals of the Pilot.

She was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s