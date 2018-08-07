COHASSET, Mass. (CBSNewYork) — A driver says her flip flops are to blame for a bizarre motor vehicle accident in Massachusetts.

Police say the 67-year-old woman lost control of her Honda Pilot in the parking lot of Shaw’s Supermarket in Cohasset, Norfolk County.

Pictures from the scene show the SUV coming to a rest on top of two parked cars.

Nobody was hurt, but those cars suffered significant damage. The woman told police that her flip flop got stuck in the pedals of the Pilot.

She was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle.