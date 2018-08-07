37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Tony Aiello

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A fetus was found on a plane that landed at LaGuardia Airport on Monday night.

The American Airlines flight arrived from Charlotte, North Carolina shortly before 10:45 p.m.

Around 6 a.m. Tuesday, cleaners discovered the fetus in the plane’s bathroom.

Sources told CBS2 the fetus, believed to be five to six months old, was hidden inside a toilet under sheets of toilet paper.

“As we continue to learn more about this tragic and sensitive situation, we are actively cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation,” the airline said in a statement.

Port Authority Police are reviewing surveillance video to find the woman who was pregnant. The Queens County district attorney’s office is also investigating.

“We’re investigating what we believe to be a human fetus found deceased on an airplane. We will release determination when investigation is complete,” the medical examiner’s office said in a statement.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.  

