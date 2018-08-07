37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMFunny You Should Ask
    4:30 PMFunny You Should Ask
    5:00 PMLast Man Standing
    5:30 PMLast Man Standing
    6:00 PMThe King of Queens
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5 PM
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6 PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Georgia, Missing child, missing girl

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say a 4-year-old girl abducted by her father in Georgia may be headed to New York City.

Police said on August 3, Jimai Hill was removed from day care by her dad, Randall Hill, and uncle, George Lanier.

ga missing girl Police: Girl Kidnapped By Father In Georgia Could Be Headed To NYC

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl abducted by her father in Georgia may be headed to New York City. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

The father does not have custody of the girl and was not listed as an approved caregiver, police said. Her uncle, however, was able to sign her out and hand her over to her dad.

ga missing girl suspects Police: Girl Kidnapped By Father In Georgia Could Be Headed To NYC

Randall Hill (left) George Lanier (right) (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Police said the child’s mother received a text message from the father, saying he had the girl on a bus to New York, possibly the Brooklyn area.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s