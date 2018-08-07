NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Authorities say a 4-year-old girl abducted by her father in Georgia may be headed to New York City.

Police said on August 3, Jimai Hill was removed from day care by her dad, Randall Hill, and uncle, George Lanier.

The father does not have custody of the girl and was not listed as an approved caregiver, police said. Her uncle, however, was able to sign her out and hand her over to her dad.

Police said the child’s mother received a text message from the father, saying he had the girl on a bus to New York, possibly the Brooklyn area.