Alabama

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a whole new meaning to the term “taking the plunge” after a groom in Alabama jumped into the ocean during his own wedding.

Zac Edwards and his new bride were taking photos with the wedding party when they heard a swimmer got pulled out to sea.

Zac is a lifeguard, so his bride-to-be told him he had to do something. He swam through rough surf to the young swimmer and held onto him until first responders rushed in and got him out.

“It beat us up pretty hard getting in, so we pulled up on the beach, everybody grabbed him,” said Edwards. “I got up and she’s running out in her dress, I’m bleeding from the nose trying to tell her to get away because I know how important that dress was, I didn’t want it wet.”

Zac and his wife, Cindy, say despite the drama it was a beautiful day and they now have a great story to tell their grandkids.

