NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they’re searching for a serial arsonist in Manhattan.

Authorities said 16 rubbish fires were set between Union Square and Times Square.

WANTED FOR ARSON: #FDNY Fire Marshals want to identify the featured individual in regard to a fire at 490 8th Ave Manhattan that occurred on 8/5/2018 at 1635hrs. If you have any info, please call 718-722-3600 pic.twitter.com/JjSSf0qHnd — FDNY (@FDNY) August 7, 2018

“The most dangerous part of this case is that it’s taking effect quite often in restaurants or fast food restaurants,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Once incident took place Sunday at a McDonald’s on Eighth Avenue.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call 718-722-3600.