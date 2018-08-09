NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a suspect accused in a slashing at a Brooklyn subway station has been arrested.

Isaiah Thompson, 22, has been charged with assault, according to police. He is due in court on Thursday.

Police say surveillance images show Thompson inside the Jay Street A and C subway stop on the evening of July 24.

Investigators say he was at the station in downtown Brooklyn when he got into an argument with a 49-year-old man. At some point, police say Thompson took out a knife, slashed the man on his arm and then ran off.

A tip led to his arrest on Wednesday.

It’s not Thompson’s first run-in with police, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. Detectives say he was seen riding outside of a subway train, hanging onto the car just outside the doors of a C train in Brooklyn last month.

Witnesses say he subway surfed from the Clinton-Washington station to the next stop at Lafayette Avenue, stunning straphangers on board.

“One hand down and one hand like this riding,” witness Matt Beary said on July 8. “My thought was I hope he’s going to be OK. The woman next to me had her hand over her mouth in shock.”

Thompson, who is from Brooklyn, was arrested four days later in connection with that incident.