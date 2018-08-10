Today is looking to be a mostly great day!

There is a slight chance for a few pop showers more north and west of the city but everywhere else is going to be clear. There also won’t be many clouds in the sky, just a few building in later.

Another warm start will greet us this morning and we will continue to get warmer by this afternoon. So plenty of sunshine and high 80 degree temps will make this a very summery day!

Humidity will also continue to be slightly lower, but it still may feel just a bit sticky out there.

Today will be the more calmer part before the storm, as we just can’t catch a break with these cold fronts. Another one approaches the area right behind this previous one. This one will be stronger and bring more severe storms throughout the weekend so try to stay dry!

Have fun in the sun today because tomorrow you won’t want to forget the umbrella tomorrow.