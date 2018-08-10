37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, Michael Coppola, Palisades Interstate Parkway Police

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey police chief is facing drug charges.

Bergen County prosecutors say Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Michael Coppola was buying cocaine online and picking it up at a post office box.

Detectives say the placed a package with fake cocaine inside the PO box following a recent order and arrested Coppola after he picked it up.

The 43-year-old is charged with attempting to possess cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s scheduled to make a court appearance on Aug. 22.

Coppola was suspended in July after the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a report finding suspected violations of state laws and police guidelines within the department.

He joined the department in 1996 and became chief in 2014. It could not be determined whether he has a lawyer.

