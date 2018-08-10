NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Friday night starts the nearly 3-year-long closure of the 31st Street ramp from Kennedy Boulevard to Route 495 westbound as the project to rehabilitate the Route 495 Bridge advances in Hudson County.

Making matters for drivers worse, crews will close one lane in each direction starting Aug. 17.

More than 150,000 motorists drive over the crumbling, 80-year-old span daily. The bridge is considered structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The $90 million project is expected to extend the bridge’s life by 75 years.

New Jersey’s Department of Transportation has said it expects “severe congestion” during the bridge work and is urging commuters to travel at off-peak times if possible, and consider using public transportation. Only NJ TRANSIT buses will be allowed to access Route 495 westbound from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday to minimize the delays to NJ Transit customers.

It has set up a series of detours for vehicles that need to exit off Route 495 to Routes 1&9 north and south.

Those detours, and the anticipated migration of cars seeking shortcuts, is expected to increase traffic in the cramped side streets of towns along 495 including Union City, Weehawken and Secaucus.

When the ramp reopens, the New Jersey Department of Transportation says there will be no access to Route 495 westbound with traffic detoured onto Paterson Plank Road.

From the NJDOT website, drivers should note the following detour options: