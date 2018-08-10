TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The day before a memorial dedication honoring an officer killed at the side of the road by a crash, four Manchester Township officers and another man suffered a frightening near repeat of history on Route 37 when an SUV crashed into their traffic stop.

The crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night along Route 37 near Northampton Boulevard in Toms River, N.J. Four officers had just pulled over a Ford Explorer and were questioning the driver when an eastbound Ford Expedition crashed into the Explorer along the side of the road, pushing it into the men standing on the other side.

The Expedition SUV driver, 39-year-old Christopher Zarro of Manchester, immediately stopped and met with the officers.

Three officers and the SUV driver who had suffered minor injuries.

The fourth officer, Ptl. Manco, suffered injuries to both knees and lower legs and was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was treated and released.

According to police, Zarro was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated by the Toms River Police Department. The motor vehicle crash and DWI incident are being investigated by the Toms River Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

This incident comes just one day before Governor Phil Murphy officially dedicates a section of Interstate 195 in honor of New Jersey State Police Trooper Marc K. Castellano, who in 2010, was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by a vehicle while on the shoulder of that highway.