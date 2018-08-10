37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 23-year-old tourist from Australia was killed while riding a bicycle along Central Park West.

Police said Madison Jane Lyden was in the bike lane when she was fatally struck around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

“It’s just disgusting what happened here,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Police said a black livery van pulled into the bike lane from a parking spot, causing Lyden to swerve. She was then struck by a private construction truck.

Both drivers stayed on the scene, and the construction truck driver was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.

Lyden was taken to Roosevelt Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story. 

