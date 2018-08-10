37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:MLB, New York Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Zack Wheeler won his fifth straight start, pitching seven solid innings and sending the New York Mets over the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Friday night.

Wheeler (7-6) allowed four hits and two runs. He struck out eight and walked one.

gettyimages 1014741754 Wheeler Wins 5th Straight Start As Mets Beat Marlins

New York Mets’ Zack Wheeler makes a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 10, 2018. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Wheeler’s scoreless-inning streak ended at 23 when he gave up a two-run homer to Miguel Rojas with two outs in the seventh, making it 4-2.

Amed Rosario had three hits and drove in two runs, Kevin Plawecki knocked in two and Austin Jackson had three hits for the Mets, who have won three of four.

Jose Urena (3-12) gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings as the Marlins lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Miami’s Derek Dietrich played first base and batted cleanup, spots generally reserved for Justin Bour, who was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies before the game.

Michael Conforto hit an RBI single in the third. The Mets opened up the game with three runs in the sixth, with Rosario having a two-run single.

Plawecki added a two-run single in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Kyle Barraclough (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. . RHP Drew Rucinski (groin) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Corey Oswalt (1-2, 5.13 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the second game of the series on Saturday. Oswalt allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings in his only appearance against the Marlins on June 29.

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (4-5, 4.35) will make his third start of the season against the Mets. He is 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA against the Mets this year.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

