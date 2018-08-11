37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMThe Perfect Score
    2:00 PMPaid Program
    2:30 PMWe Have a Dream 2018
    3:30 PMPaid Program
    4:00 PMElementary
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMLucky Dog
    12:30 PMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PM2018 PGA Championship
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Welcome to the weekend everybody! It’s been quite the soggy Saturday so far with torrential rain and thunderstorms. We’ll have those storms likely throughout the day, leading to some flooding issues. It won’t be quite as warm with temps in the upper 70s, but it’ll be very humid.

nu tu alert flood 8/11 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

Expect the chance for more thunderstorms tomorrow with temps notched up a few degrees into the low 80s. The storms won’t be as widespread or severe, but any downpours that occur will add to the flooding risk.

nu tu 7day auto 7 8/11 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

CBS2

Monday starts off the work week with more thunderstorms, heat, and humidity. Once again, storms could produce locally heavy rainfall so flooding will be a concern.

Have a great weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s