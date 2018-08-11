By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Welcome to the weekend everybody! It’s been quite the soggy Saturday so far with torrential rain and thunderstorms. We’ll have those storms likely throughout the day, leading to some flooding issues. It won’t be quite as warm with temps in the upper 70s, but it’ll be very humid.

Expect the chance for more thunderstorms tomorrow with temps notched up a few degrees into the low 80s. The storms won’t be as widespread or severe, but any downpours that occur will add to the flooding risk.

Monday starts off the work week with more thunderstorms, heat, and humidity. Once again, storms could produce locally heavy rainfall so flooding will be a concern.

Have a great weekend!