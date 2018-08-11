37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Florida School Shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland School Shooting, Scott Beigel

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Family and friends gathered in for the unveiling of “Scott J. Beigel Way” at Half Hollow Road and Hart Place in Suffolk County.

A hero to the end, Scott Beigel shielded his students from the bullets during the February shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“I hate to brag but it’s a tribute to my son who was quite a young man,” said Linda Beigel Shulman, Scott’s mother. “He lived life and treated people the way he wanted to be treated, and that was really my son in a nutshell.”

Scott Beigel, who was 35, grew up in Dix Hills.

The 19-year-old former student is accused of killing Beigel and 16 other people during a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14.

