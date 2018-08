EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (CBS York) — A school bus overturned Saturday afternoon on the New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick.

Police say there were no serious injuries among the 42 adults and children who were on board the bus, though most passengers were reported to have been taken to area hospitals.

Sheesh. Flipped school bus on the NJ turnpike pic.twitter.com/hR7zyp4Zxg — free my man butter doing life in the box (@solopolo808) August 11, 2018

New Jersey State Police have closed both local and express lanes and are working on reopening to traffic.

UPDATE: Bus crash—Preliminarily, 42 occupants, both adult and children, transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. No reported serious injuries and no fatalities. Troopers and crews working to reopen lanes. No additional info available. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) August 11, 2018