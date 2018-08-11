37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
New Jersey, Trinidad Family

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A funeral was held Saturday for members of a Teaneck, New Jersey family killed in a car crash last month.

Mary Rose Trinidad was the sole survivor in the minivan involved in the crash. Her husband and four daughters died a when a driver in a pickup truck crossed a median in Delaware and hit them.

A wake was held Friday as Mary Rose continues to recover from her injuries.

“She’s in a lot of pain but she’s doing it,” said her brother-in-law, Daniel Trinidad. “I guess she really wants to get this thing over with, she wants them to be laid to rest because it’s been more than a month now.”

Mary Rose spoke with CBS2 two weeks ago from Kessler Institute in Saddle Brook. 

“All my broken bones and injuries will heal but not the unbearable pain my heart,” she said. “Now that they’re all gone, I have nothing to look forward to but justice for them.”

Nearly $300,000 has been donated to a GoFundMe account to help pay for the funeral and medical expenses.

The family is from the Philippines but has lived in Teaneck for two decades.

The funeral was held at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack.

