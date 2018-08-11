NEW YORK (Hoodline) – According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in New York City are hovering around $2,800. But how does the low-end pricing on a New York City rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

29 Buffalo Ave.

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom room at 29 Buffalo Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, which, at 900 square feet, is going for $800/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises an open floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood and slate flooring, many windows, extra storage space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Hairball alert: cats are allowed; sorry, no dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

743 Dekalb Ave.

Listed at $900/month, this studio apartment is located at 743 Dekalb Ave. in Bedford.

Building amenities include a roof deck, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, look for high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick, a private balcony and large windows. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Here’s the listing.)

East 68th Street and Veterans Avenue

Listed at $1,100/month, this 140-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom pad is located at East 68th Street and Veterans Avenue in Mill Basin.

In the unit, which comes furnished, expect tile floors, central heating and air conditioning, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry and recessed lighting. Pets are not welcome here.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4-32 Stockholm St.

To round things out, there’s this studio apartment at 4-32 Stockholm St. in Ridgewood. It’s also being listed for $1,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry, recessed lighting, large windows and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Here’s the full listing.)