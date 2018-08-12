37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning! It’s gonna be another muggy day ahead with a threat for more showers and thunderstorms. It won’t be quite as active as yesterday, but any storms that pop up will drop heavy rain…adding to the local flooding issues.

nu tu hour by hour1 8/12 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer with the threat for thunderstorms continuing. It appears that there will be a bit more in the way of coverage, so more folks should keep the rain gear handy. Expect seasonably warm temps in the low & mid 80s.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup4 8/12 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

As you head through the late week, the rain chances will diminish – and the temps will soar! It’s possible we’ll get back into the low 90s by the end of the week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

