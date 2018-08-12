37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’ve got another warm & muggy night ahead, and with a front still nearby means the risk for fog & thundershowers overnight. We’re not expecting anything as significant as earlier this afternoon, but be mindful if you’re out and about overnight.

nu tu surface 8/2 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

CBS2

Monday will be another summery day with a risk for storms. Tomorrow’s looking like a better chance for more coverage of storms, so keep the umbrella handy! Expect seasonably warm temps in the low & mid 80s.

nu tu 7day auto 91 8/2 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

CBS2

As you head through the week, the rain chances will diminish – and the temps will soar! It’s possible we’ll get back into the low 90s by the end of the week.

