NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a robber who stole a gold chain at gunpoint in the Bronx.

Police say the suspect approached the victim as he was getting into his vehicle Friday afternoon near White Plains Road and Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section.

The suspect put a gun to the back of the 31-year-old man’s head and removed the victim’s gold chain after a brief struggle.

Police are looking for a 5’8″,to 5’10” tall thin black man between the ages of 22 and 27 who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts with a Nike swoosh on them, and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.