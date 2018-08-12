NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A manhunt was underway Sunday after a terrifying home invasion in the Bronx.

Police say one of the men was captured on surveillance camera was armed with a gun when he broke into a home near Horizon Court and Soundview Avenue in Soundview shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday.

He along with two other men were wearing masks when they busted through the front door and taped the mouth of a 29-year-old woman inside, according to police.

Investigators say they made off with a laptop, jewelry, and two cell phones.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.