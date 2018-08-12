37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a frightening attack in Hamilton Heights that was caught on camera.

A man with a gun is seen choking a young male victim before robbing him in an apartment building, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Sunday.

Jeremias Luis was still shaken up Sunday night with bruises on his lip and an achy neck after he was jumped outside his apartment just before 10 p.m. on Friday. Surveillance cameras inside the apartment building on West 147th Street off Amsterdam Avenue recorded the suspect scoping out the lobby.

hh attack Surveillance Video: Man Choked Out And Robbed Inside His Hamilton Heights Building

Surveillance video shows a 23-year-old man being choked out by an unidentified attacker inside his hamtilon Heights building. (Photo: CBS2)

Seconds later, 23-year-old Luis walks in and heads up to his second-floor apartment. The suspect, seen wearing sunglasses and carrying a backpack, follows the victim up the stairs, but then continues up to the third floor, where video shows him removing a gun from his bag. He then heads back down and threatens Luis at his front door.

Luis said he was terrified and that he prayed as he tried to fight off the armed robber, but the suspect put him in a chokehold, causing Luis to pass out on the stairs. The suspect is then seen grabbing the victim’s phone, backpack, and wallet, which was holding $1,000 in cash.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Sanchez they are worried for their own safety now.

“I was panicked because I live within a few feet from where it happened. Even other people who are in the building had never heard of such a thing happening in this neighborhood,” Brittany Porter said.

The robber was wearing a white t-shirt with the words “R.I.P. Youth” on its front and a graphic of a tombstone with an upside down house on the back. He was also wearing grey sweatpants and black sneakers.

Police are still searching for the suspect. Thankfully, Luis was not seriously hurt in the attack.

