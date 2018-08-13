37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Brooklyn, Brooklyn Subway Attack, New York City

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police are looking for two out-of-control New York City subway riders they say punched a conductor in the face after he announced a train was going express.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the Grant Avenue station in Brooklyn. The transit workers’ union, TWU Local 100, says the conductor announced that his A train would be making express stops, and then a man approached the conductor’s booth window and started yelling at him and throwing punches.

Cell phone footage of alleged suspects in Brooklyn subway attack. (credit: NYPD)

Bystander video released by the New York Police Department shows a man reaching through the window, then the conductor trying to push him away. As they grapple, a woman starts hurling punches through the window.

Police say the 62-year-old conductor was treated for cuts and bruises to his face. The attackers fled.

