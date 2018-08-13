POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A hearing began Monday morning to determine if a woman responsible for her fiance’s death can claim his life insurance.

Angelika Graswald was 37 when she was sentenced to up to four years in prison for the death of 46-year-old Vincent Viafore at this Orange County Courthouse back in 2017.

Although claiming through her lawyer that she was “not a murderer,” Graswald pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide after admitting to pulling the plug on the kayak, knowing that the weather would be dangerous and that her fiance was not wearing a life vest.

Prosecutors said Graswald plotted to kill Viafore to collect some of the $250,000 from his life insurance policies.

After watching him drown, she reported her fiance missing. His body was recovered nearly a month later.

The debate over whether Graswald will get the life insurance money continues today. The judge has said previously that because she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide, a hearing has to be held to determine if she’s eligible to get the cash.

Viafore’s family had been trying to block any sort of settlement.

“There’s nothing worse than losing a child, and that is something you will never get over. You have to live with it every day,” the victim’s mother Mary Ann Viafore said back in January.

“She got enough money from my son. He supported her, he gave her money every payday, she doesn’t deserve the rest of his money. It belongs to the family,” she said.

“We are going to go through this until the bitter end and make sure she doesn’t get a penny of the that insurance policy,” she said.

The hearing in Poughkeepsie was expected to last three to five days.

CBS2’s Liverman met with former federal prosecutor Michael Wildes who said when it comes to a civil case like this one, the burden of proof is actually on the victim’s family.

“I would say it’s an uphill battle for the county and for the family to have to prove this,” said Wildes. “How do they prove what was in her mind?”

Unlike someone who commits intentional murder or homicide and automatically forfeits any right to inherit from a victim, New York law does not automatically forfeit that right for someone who pleads guilty to criminally negligent homicide.

“This case stands to set a precedent throughout our nation. Nobody should profit from criminal negligence. Yes, she didn’t want to purposefully kill him, but she allowed him to die. She should not benefit from this financially,” Wildes said.

Graswald served just more than two-and-a-half years in prison before she was released in December 2017. In New York, the maximum sentence for this type of crime is four years.

Viafore’s mother previously has said they will consider pursuing a wrongful death suit in civil court.

Graswald could still face deportation to her native Latvia.