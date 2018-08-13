FAR ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A search resumed in Queens on Monday for a missing swimmer in Jamaica Bay.

Police say a 35-year-old woman was swept away during high tide off the Bayswater section of Far Rockaway, reports CBS2’s Jenna Deangelis.

The woman’s husband went into the bay to help before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Emergency responders arrived around 5 p.m. on Sunday at the corner of Mott Avenue and Point Breeze Place, using helicopters in the air and dive teams in the water.

The search was suspended Sunday around 8 p.m. with rescue crews expected back after sunrise on Monday.

A witness recorded video of the search in Jamaica Bay off Bayswater Point State Park on Sunday.

Police say the woman was in the water with her husband when she was swept away during high tide.