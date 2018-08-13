NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Storms over the weekend brought severe flooding damage to parts of New Jersey and residents are still assessing the cost of cleaning up the mess.

Video shows at least eight cars washing down the Peckham River in Little Falls, N.J., swept up from the Route 46 dealership and piling up under the overpass after Saturday night’s storm.

“The cars got washed into that stream and (made) the bottle nec, and the water came rushing down over 46, off the exit ramp, down to my area,” said resident Kristy Barry.

Some residents believe the cars formed a dam that diverted water onto properties along Paterson Avenue, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Little Falls was hit particularly hard. People were leaving piles of furniture as their once-precious belongings are now in ruins.

“Everything, all my belongings gone, everything,” said Mohamed Mohamed. “If they knock down the house, the whole year I have nowhere to go.”

The foundation of one house washed away when water rushed through it, leaving the residents homeless.

“My house is done – done, done, just done,” said John Riley. “Got $250,000 in flood insurance for a house I could’ve sold for $350,000, it’s done. And they don’t give you any insurance for contents when you get flood insurance.”

Some residents say the water did as much damage to their properties as Superstorm Sandy.

“Almost like a tsunami came in, a mini tsunami came in,” said Marino Florio. “Just my garage door was bent over, U shaped because the pressure from the water, flowed right into my basement.”