Working Way Back From Many Injuries, 35-Year-Old Captain Goes Hitless, Strikes Out Twice In First Game In Almost A Year
Filed Under:David Wright, New York Mets

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Mets third baseman David Wright played his first game in almost a year Sunday, going 0 for 3 to start a minor league rehabilitation assignment.

Wright struck out twice and flied out for St. Lucie in the Class A Florida State League. The seven-time All-Star played five innings in the field and didn’t get a grounder during a 4-1 loss to Clearwater.

Mets Opening Day

David Wright of the New York Mets walks on the field during batting practice before the Opening Day game against the Atlanta Braves on April 3, 2017 at Citi Field. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 35-year-old Wright has been beset by back, neck and shoulder trouble in recent seasons. His last game in the major leagues was May 27, 2016 — he had a brief stint in the minors last August before being shut down.

The Mets captain is hoping to play again in the majors this year.

“I wouldn’t be out here in 95-degree sunny Florida dripping sweat if I didn’t think I could make it back,” he told reporters.

“What I’ve kind of come to realize, these last two months of this baseball-rehab stuff, is that I certainly need off days periodically,” he said. “We’re going to look at that when we start scheduling for the next week or so.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

