YORKTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The fix was in at a synagogue in Westchester County, where officials say a bingo caller was arrested on charges he changed the outcomes of multiple bingo games.

71-year-old Neil Simon Gross is accused of manipulating the results of the weekly contests held at the Yorktown Jewish Center.

After an investigation by police and the state gaming commission, Gross was charged with gaming fraud.

He surrendered to police last Thursday and is due in court next month.

