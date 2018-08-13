37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Yorktown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The fix was in at a synagogue in Westchester County, where officials say a bingo caller was arrested on charges he changed the outcomes of multiple bingo games.

71-year-old Neil Simon Gross is accused of manipulating the results of the weekly contests held at the Yorktown Jewish Center.

After an investigation by police and the state gaming commission, Gross was charged with gaming fraud.

He surrendered to police last Thursday and is due in court next month.

The Yorktown Jewish Center was founded in 1952 by a group of town residents who were “seeking to build a Jewish community not only for themselves and their children, but for those who would move to the Lower Hudson Valley in the future,” according to the synagogue’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s