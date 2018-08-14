By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at a round of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon, so it will remain a little active today, unfortunately.

These will swing through the vicinity through the late afternoon hours with the potential for localized flooding with any of the more organized cells. As for temps, they’ll be running about 5-10° warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 80s.

The shower and storm threat will diminish this evening with perhaps a stray shower into the late evening and overnight hours. It will be partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing, as well, with temps falling to around 70°.

We change gears tomorrow with sunshine and considerably warmer temps than we’ve seen in recent days — around 90°! This will be the case into Thursday, as well.