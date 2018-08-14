37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have a steamy and slightly stormy day ahead. Although we are not expecting as much activity as yesterday’s torrential rain, we can expect some storms to likely fire up this afternoon.

We will have more sunshine which will allow for more heat to bubble some storms to life.

nu tu skycast 3d today 5 8/14 CBS2 Tuesday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Today’s high: 82-87° around the tri-state. Skies are murky to start, and expect some foggy areas near the coast.

Tomorrow is a hot one with most of the clouds & storms moved offshore, allowing for temps to soar near 90°. Stay tuned for the latest from CBS2!

