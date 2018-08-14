NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD was questioning a person of interest after an incident on Monday night in which a driver slammed into a child on a bike and kept going.

Police sources told CBS2’s Reena Roy that the car in question was found on Tuesday morning and that detectives were closing in on an arrest.

The video of the hit-and-run is difficult to watch. The little boy was riding his bike at the intersection of Healy Avenue and Dickens Street in Queens when a car slammed into him so hard he flew up into the air. The driver just sped off.

“I saw the kid lying on the street and he was crying,” a witness told CBS2’s Reena Roy on Tuesday. “He was badly hurt.”

The 11-year-old was tossed into the air before sliding on the pavement and coming to a stop in the middle of the road near his bike. He had just turned on to Dickens Street from Healy Avenue when he was hit, police said.

“I was making my bed and I heard the noise and I looked out my window and saw it, like a banging, like an accident,” the witness said.

“I heard the sirens, but I didn’t know what’s going on until I went home watching the news,” added Sheila Romero of Far Rockaway.

Neighbors said they heard the commotion around 7:40 p.m. on Monday and ran outside to help.

“When I opened the door I look, I see everybody outside,” Hakiman Hassim said. “Why you leave the kid and run away? That’s very bad.”

Police said the driver of the black four-door sedan left the child behind, simply driving off. Investigators immediately began their search.

“I just came by at like at 9:30 or something and the street was already closed and everything. I’m very sad. I live in this neighborhood. It’s very scary. We have little kids,” Raquel Gothardt said.

Police told CBS2’s Roy the boy suffered internal injuries and was rushed to Long Island Jewish Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

“No, I didn’t see the driver. I don’t know who hit him. It’s sad, very sad,” the witness said.