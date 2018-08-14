NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA has confirmed two of its bridges and tunnels employees have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ Disease.

The agency says the workers are employed at separate locations, reports CBS2’s Janelle Burrell.

Sources tell CBS2 Legionella bacteria was found in shower heads at the Verrazano Narrows bridge facility.

The second worker is said to be employed at an MTA facility in Queens.

The MTA says both workers have received medical treatment.

In a statement, the MTA said, “Out of an abundance of caution we are working with the State Health Department to conduct a full investigation.”

It is unclear if there’s a threat to the public.