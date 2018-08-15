Comments
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – More than 15 people were hospitalized Wednesday after overdosing in a Connecticut park, authorities said.
First responders have treated at least 17 people at New Haven Green since Tuesday night.
Authorities said there were no fatalities, but some patients were in “very critical” condition.
Officials said it appears the victims ingested K2, a synthetic form of marijuana often laced with other substances.
“It’s a nationwide problem,” Fire Chief John Alston said.
In May, nearly 100 people were hospitalized due to a tainted batch in Brooklyn.