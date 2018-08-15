NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – More than 15 people were hospitalized Wednesday after overdosing in a Connecticut park, authorities said.

First responders have treated at least 17 people at New Haven Green since Tuesday night.

WATCH: Police in New Haven, Connecticut, say 15 people overdosed 45 minutes due to synthetic weed https://t.co/EW1lVlporI pic.twitter.com/dDexsodN6Z — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 15, 2018

Authorities said there were no fatalities, but some patients were in “very critical” condition.

Officials said it appears the victims ingested K2, a synthetic form of marijuana often laced with other substances.

“It’s a nationwide problem,” Fire Chief John Alston said.

In May, nearly 100 people were hospitalized due to a tainted batch in Brooklyn.