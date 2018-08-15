NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve told you before about summer camps for kids with cancer, but this one is different.

It’s not for kids with cancer but for children who’ve lost a parent to the dreaded disease.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez found out on Tuesday, the camp lets these children share emotions only they really know.

Deep in the woods, it looks like most any summer camp. But even though the kids have only known each other for a few hours, they share a painful cancer experience that has already bonded them together.

“My mom survived it and my dad died,” 11-year-old Tinsley McDaris said.

“It’s only for the kids that have those parents with cancer, beaten cancer or have passed away,” camp counselor Colin Czajka said.

It’s a camp that Clemson University students in South Carolina have worked hard to put together because they believed it was needed.

“Were looking at six to 17 a time where you are carefree, but if your parent is sick you really have to take some responsibility where it was not anticipated. So, this is a time where kids get to meet other kids in similar situations and not feel so isolated and just have a good time,” Bon Secours mental health professional Melissa Potter said.

It’s an opportunity to laugh and smile while remembering and honoring those lost loved ones.

“The whole theme of camp is superheroes and it kinda relates to maybe their parents are their superheroes,” Czajka said.

It’s also about sharing raw emotions with others who’ve walked in their shoes.

“I thought maybe they wanted somebody who’d been through the same things, so I started being their friends,” McDaris said.

It’s a week to remember for everyone involved.

“I had a parent affected by cancer. I know I’m going to benefit a lot from this week, but I’m more excited to help them,” xxxx said.