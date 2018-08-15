NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a new way to commute to and from the Bronx.

The New York City ferry is launching a new route Wednesday morning. Its maiden voyage took off at 6:30 a.m. from the Soundview section.

The new route will make three stops along the East River, cutting down the commute for thousands of people.

We've officially launched our new Soundview Route! Our Soundview Route will connect Bronx Natives and Upper East Siders with waterfront communities in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn. Visit https://t.co/Rp8vJADKlJ to learn more and download the #nycferry app! pic.twitter.com/50ep0nkD5O — NYC Ferry (@NYCferry) August 15, 2018

The ferry is scheduled to leave approximately every half hour during rush hour in the mornings and evenings, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

It will start in Soundview, then make its way to stops at East 90th Street, East 34th Street and Wall Street.

“I’m using it as an option, because it cuts my commute by like at least 40 minutes and it takes me from my home straight to my job – one fare, and I don’t have to worry about anything,” one woman told Burrell. “It’s nice, it’s a nice day, it’s just terrific. I’m really enjoying it. I’m going to sit back and enjoy the ride.”

In total, the ride is expected to be about 46 minutes.

The ferry costs $2.75 per ride – the same as the subway.

The city started the ferry service in other locations last year and is expected to launch another line on the Lower East Side later this month.