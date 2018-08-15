37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Crown Heights, Escaped prisoner, NYPD, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police were searching for a 15-year-old prison escapee at a subway station in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

The search was concentrated near the Sterling Street subway station on the Nostrand Avenue line in Crown Heights.

The prisoner, who was reportedly handcuffed at the time of the escape, was described as a male, approximately 5-foot-9.

The Nos. 2 and 5 trains were bypassing Sterling Street in both directions. Riders were expected to experience delays in both directions.

